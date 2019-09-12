Lionsgate Lands Sterling K. Brown, Kerry Washington Action Film 'Shadow Force'
Lionsgate is in final talks to acquire action two-hander Shadow Force, with Sterling K. Brown and Kerry Washington attached to star.
Leon Chills penned the screenplay that is in the vein of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Washington and Pilar Savone will produce via Simpson Street, alongside Danielle Reardon and Brown for Indian Meadows Productions, and Stephen Love for Made With Love Media.
Washington, repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson, will next be seen in Hulu's adaptation of Celeste Ng's best-selling novel Little Fires Everywhere. Brown, repped by Innovative Artists, JWS Entertainment and Bloom Hergott, will be in theaters with Disney's Frozen II, Blake Lively spy film The Rhythm Section and A24's Waves.
Lionsgate has found success in the action space with the John Wick franchise, with the series' third installment, Parabellum, making $321 million at the global box office.
