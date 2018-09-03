Steve Guttenberg Says New 'Police Academy' Movie is Coming

"No details yet, but it is in a gift bag being readied," the Officer Mahoney says.

Maybe Officer Carey Mahoney is just pulling everyone's leg — or maybe another Police Academy film is happening.

Steve Guttenberg, star of the beloved 1980s franchise, tweeted on Monday that a new Police Academy was in the works.

Responding to a Twitter user who asked the star to please film another installment and do it in London, Guttenberg responded, "Adam , the next Police Academy is coming, no details yet, but it is in a gift bag being readied!"

So far there are seven films in the Police Academy franchise, the first released in 1984. Guttenberg starred as Officer Mahoney in a number of the films, but not all.

The first film was an adult comedy, rated R, but the rest of the films in the franchise were geared more towards teens and kids, rated PG-13 and PG.

To date, the last film released in the series was 1994's Police Academy: Mission to Moscow.

The film franchise helped spawn a cartoon series and toy line. It also made actors such as Michael Winslow and Bobcat Goldthwait household names.