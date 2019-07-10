Storm Reid Joins Idris Elba in James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad'
Storm Reid, the actress who starred in A Wrinkle in Time and now appears on HBO's Euphoria, is joining the heavy-hitting cast of Warner Bros.' The Suicide Squad.
James Gunn is directing the follow-up to the 2016 feature based on the DC Comics anti-heroes. Gunn’s installment sees Idris Elba, John Cena and David Dastmalchian star alongside returnees Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis.
Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it is known that Reid will play the daughter of Elba’s character.
The project is gearing up for a September start, with an Atlanta shooting location being eyed. Charles Roven is among those producing the action-adventure pic.
Reid broke through when she nabbed the lead in Disney’s high-flying adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, directed by Ava DuVernay and with Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon also in the cast. The actress also had a role in DuVernay’s acclaimed Netflix docudrama When They See Us, centering on the Central Park 5, and currently appears alongside Zendaya on HBO’s envelope-pushing teen drama Euphoria.
Reid, who is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Felker Toczek, will shoot a role in Universal and Blumhouse's The Invisible Man before segueing to Suicide Squad.
