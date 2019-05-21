'Stranger Things' Comic Package Puts Eleven at the Forefront

Dark Horse Comics is putting Eleven in the spotlight.

A limited-edition bundle featuring exclusive artwork from Jenny Frison (Wonder Woman) is available from the Dark Horse Direct web store, and features Frison’s variant cover for Stranger Things: Six No. 1, as well as a Giclee Fine Art Print of the artwork — both of which can be seen below. It also includes a collection of the digital versions of Dark Horse’s first Stranger Things comic book series, which explored what Will experienced during the first season of the hit Netflix show.

The bundle is limited to 250 editions, with the comic signed by Frison, and the print — which measures 11 by 14 — hand-numbered.

Dark Horse’s Stranger Things: Six series, written by Jody Houser with interior art by Edgar Salazar, is the first prequel comic book project related to the show, and as the title suggests, centers around one of Eleven’s fellow test subjects at Hawkins Laboratory, a teenager with psychic abilities called Francine. The monthly series launches May 29. Stranger Things returns to Netflix for a third season July 4.