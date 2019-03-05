'Stranger Things' Glow-in-the-Dark Comic Coming to Seattle Convention

Dark Horse Comics is bringing a special piece of the Upside Down to comic book conventions throughout 2019, with an exclusive edition of the first issue of its Stranger Things comic book series being available solely at events. Just don’t look at it late at night.

The exclusive variant edition features a glow-in-the-dark cover by Kyle Lambert and will only be available at conventions where Dark Horse Comics is exhibiting while supplies last. It’ll make its debut at this month’s Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle. (At that show, it will be available at both the Dark Horse booth, #2208, and the Emerald City Comic Con ReedPop Store.)

Dark Horse’s first Stranger Things series, by Jody Houser and Stefano Martino, launched last year and ran for four issues, retelling events from the first season from the point of view of Will Byers, trapped inside the Upside Down. A second series, again written by Houser with art by Edgar Salazar, will be set before the Netflix series began, telling the story of another teenage girl with psychic abilities being used by government agencies for their own ends; Stranger Things: Six launches in May.

Emerald City Comic Con runs March 14-17 at the Washington State Convention Center. Look below for the first chance to see Lambert’s artwork.