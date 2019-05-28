'Stranger Things' Comic Trailer Introduces New Psychic Teen (Exclusive)

Two seasons of Netflix’s Stranger Things have only hinted at what happened at Hawkins Laboratory. Starting next week, that’s going to change with the launch of Dark Horse Comics’ Stranger Things: Six mini-series. Heat Vision has the exclusive debut of the trailer for the project.

Set prior to the events of the first season of the Duffer Brothers’ series, Six focuses on Francine, another psychic who falls under the influence of Dr. Brenner alongside the show’s Eleven after suffering at the hands of her family. But can even the precognitive teen see what lies in store for her, or imagine a better future for herself?

The new four-issue series, the first Stranger Things prequel in comics, is written by Jody Houser with art from Edgar Salazar. This isn’t the first time Houser has visited Hawkins, Indiana; she was also responsible for Dark Horse’s first Stranger Things comic book series, which re-examined the first season of the show from Will’s perspective in the Upside Down.

Stranger Things: Six No. 1, which is also available in a limited edition bundle with exclusive artwork, will be released May 29 in comic book stores and digitally.