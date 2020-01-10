'Stranger Things: Zombie Boys' Introduces Unlikely Threat (Exclusive Preview)

The first YA graphic novel based on the Netflix series will be released Jan. 22.

Hawkins, Ind., is used to strange visitors with unexpected plans for the inhabitants of the once-sleepy town, but the newcomer who shows up in Dark Horse Comics’ Stranger Things: Zombie Boys is...not what anyone expected even after three seasons of the Netflix hit. The Hollywood Reporter has an exclusive preview ahead of its release at the end of the month.

The 72-page graphic novel is set between the first and second seasons of the show and introduces a new character to complicate the lives of Mike, Will, Lucas and Dustin: a new nerd in their high school who has a camcorder and some big dreams. Having lived a horror movie already, is the Hawkins High AV Club ready to star in one...?

Heat Vision breakdown

Zombie Boys may be the latest comic book project based on the Netflix series, following Stranger Things, Stranger Things: Six and Stranger Things: Into the Fire, which launched this week, but it’s also the first of its kind in a number of ways. Not only is it the first Stranger Things project written by celebrated writer Greg Pak — no stranger to media adaptations, having worked on Marvel’s Star Wars and Boom! Studios’ Firefly — but it’s also the first Stranger Things original graphic novel, and Dark Horse’s first YA project based on the property. Stranger Things: Zombie Boys will be released Jan. 22, but for those wondering what to expect, read on.







