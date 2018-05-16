'Street Fighter' Characters Square Off Against Power Rangers in Video Game Crossover

'Power Rangers: Legacy Wars' will welcome fan-favorite characters like Ryu, Chun-Li and Cammy to face off in the popular mobile game.

The worlds of Power Rangers and Street Fighter are about to collide.

Saban Brands, nWay, Lionsgate and Capcom Co. have joined forces to bring the bruising pugilists of the Street Fighter franchise to mobile game Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, available now.

Players will be able to add iconic fighters such as Ryu and Chun-Li to their existing lineups of fan-favorite rangers and villains from Saban Brands’ Power Rangers franchise, currently celebrating its 25th anniversary.

To ensure that the introduction of Street Fighter characters into the game stays true to the look and feel of the long-running fighting franchise, nWay incorporated the actual models, animations, combos and abilities from Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, while Capcom Japan directly oversaw the crossover by providing insight into adding faithful versions of characters such as Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile and Akuma. Each character's signature moves will be available in the game.

Fan-favorites Cammy and series villain M. Bison will also be added on June 1 and 15, respectively. Both characters’ move-sets will be announced at a later date.

Each new Street Fighter character can be used for free while playing the limited time challenges, while players can also immediately and permanently unlock each Street Fighter character via in-app purchase starting at $4.99, or by opening in-game Morph Boxes and collecting character shards.

Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is available to download now in the App Store and on Google Play.