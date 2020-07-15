HEAT VISION

'Stuber' Director Michael Dowse Tackling 'Just Cause' Video Game Adaptation

by Borys Kit
While plot details are being kept under wraps, the main character’s well-known grappling hook and wing-suit will be part of the action as will the Hand.
Michael Dowse, who last directed the action comedy Stuber, is set to helm Just Cause, the adaptation of the hit video game franchise.

Constantin Film is behind the project, which is being produced by Constantin’s Robert Kulzer as well as Adrian Askarieh via his Prime Universe Films. Derek Kolstad, the John Wick creator who is also writing Cause, is also producing.

Hailing from Avalanche Studios and Square Enix, the four games in the franchise follow Rico Rodriguez on a race-against-time mission to stop The Black Hand, a lethal mercenary group.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the character’s well-known grappling hook and wing-suit will be part of the action as will the Hand. The tone the producers are hoping to evoke is Romancing the Stone, the 1980s adventure movie that featured jungle heat and repartee between Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

Constantin Film’s Martin Moszkowicz is exec producing, while Square Enix will also serve in an executive producer capacity. Constantin Film's Alex Westmore and Colin Scully are overseeing the project.

Dowse came to the forefront with Sundance Film Festival and Toronto Film Festival hits Fubar and It’s All Gone Pete Tong, respectively. He also directed Goon, a bone-crunching hockey comedy starring Seann William Scott and Jay Baruchel, and The F Word, a comedy that feature Daniel Radcliffe, Zoe Kazan, Adam Driver and Mackenzie Davis in its cast.

Stuber starred Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista, and was a Fox action comedy released by Disney.

Dowse is repped by UTA, Fourth Wall Management, and Paul Hastings.

