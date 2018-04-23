'Black' Comic Book Movie Coming From Studio 8 and Black Mask

Seith Mann will adapt the series where only black people can gain superpowers.

Studio 8 is looking for the next big-screen superhero.

The studio is teaming with filmmaker Seith Mann and comic book creators Kwanza Osajyefo, Tim Smith 3, Jamal Igle and Khary Randolph to adapt the comic book Black.

Black — also known as Black [AF] — debuted in 2016 from indie publisher Black Mask Studios and centers around a simple concept: Superpowers exist, but the only people who have them are black. The original series followed Kareem Jenkins, who discovered his powers after being shot by police. A subsequent graphic novel called Black [AF]: America’s Sweetheart focused on Eli Franklin, a young girl who works to become the world’s first superhero in an attempt to bring America closer together and bridge racial divides.

Both the original Black and Black [AF]: America’s Sweetheart are set to be developed, with Studio 8 looking to create a “Black-verse” of interconnected movies.

Mann, who has directed episodes of The Walking Dead, The Wire and Friday Night Lights, will adapt the independent comic book property as a potential franchise for the studio founded by former Warner Bros. president Jeff Robinov. Osajyefo and Smith, who created the property, will co-produce the movie adaptation, with Black Mask Studios’ Matteo Pizzolo onboard as producer. Guy Danella and Rich Rajani will oversee for Studio 8.

Black [AF]: Widows and Orphans, a new comic book series created by Osajyefo and Smith, launches this week.

Mann is repped by CAA.