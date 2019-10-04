HEAT VISION

Sturgill Simpson Bringing 'Sound & Fury' to Comics (Exclusive)

by Graeme McMillan
The country music star will collaborate with 'Avengers' and 'Thor' writer Jason Aaron on a graphic novel based on his latest album.
Tyler Boss/Z2 Comics
Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson has already turned heads with the news that his latest album — the psychedelic Sound & Fury, released last month — would be accompanied by an original animated movie featuring work by veterans of The Animatrix, Afro Samurai and Naruto. For New York Comic Con, he’s going even further and bringing the concept to comics — with best-selling writer Jason Aaron in tow.

Simpson and Aaron will co-create Sound & Fury The Graphic Novel for Z2 Comics, expanding Z2’s line of music-inspired comic books and graphic novels that has so far included releases from Babymetal, Poppy, The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach and DJ Paul Oakenfold. The project will be officially unveiled during Z2’s “Making Music in Graphic Novels” panel at NYCC on Oct. 5 at 7:45pm in Room 1A24.

The 144-page book will act as a prequel to the animated Sound & Fury project, which debuted on Netflix to accompany the album’s release, and tell the origin of a vigilante whose search for justice might make an already violent, post-apocalyptic dystopia just that little bit more bloody.

The artistic line-up for the graphic novel remains unknown, although Z2 Comics co-publisher Josh Frankel said in a statement that it would be “illustrated by some of the finest artists in Japanese animation.”

Sound & Fury The Graphic Novel will mark Simpson’s first comic book project and Aaron’s first work for independent publisher Z2; in recent years, Aaron’s focus has been primarily his work for Marvel Entertainment, with the Thor and Avengers titles making up his current output. In 2015, as the writer of the first issue of Marvel’s relaunched Star Wars title, he was responsible for Marvel’s best-selling comic book in over 20 years.

Sound & Fury The Graphic Novel will be released September 14, 2020, and available in a regular edition and limited edition oversized slipcase edition. Covers for both editions are below.

In addition to the “Making Music in Graphic Novels” panel, Simpson will also appear at NYCC's "Sound & Fury: Creators of Animatrix and Batman Ninja Unite for Sturgill Simpson" panel on Oct. 5 at 2:45pm in Room 1A24.


