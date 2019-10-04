Sturgill Simpson Bringing 'Sound & Fury' to Comics (Exclusive)

The 144-page book will act as a prequel to the animated Sound & Fury project, which debuted on Netflix to accompany the album’s release, and tell the origin of a vigilante whose search for justice might make an already violent, post-apocalyptic dystopia just that little bit more bloody.

The artistic line-up for the graphic novel remains unknown, although Z2 Comics co-publisher Josh Frankel said in a statement that it would be “illustrated by some of the finest artists in Japanese animation.”

Sound & Fury The Graphic Novel will mark Simpson’s first comic book project and Aaron’s first work for independent publisher Z2; in recent years, Aaron’s focus has been primarily his work for Marvel Entertainment, with the Thor and Avengers titles making up his current output. In 2015, as the writer of the first issue of Marvel’s relaunched Star Wars title, he was responsible for Marvel’s best-selling comic book in over 20 years.

Sound & Fury The Graphic Novel will be released September 14, 2020, and available in a regular edition and limited edition oversized slipcase edition. Covers for both editions are below.

In addition to the “Making Music in Graphic Novels” panel, Simpson will also appear at NYCC's "Sound & Fury: Creators of Animatrix and Batman Ninja Unite for Sturgill Simpson" panel on Oct. 5 at 2:45pm in Room 1A24.