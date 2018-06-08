'Suicide Squad' Sequel Gets New Writers

There's are a few new faces joining the Suicide Squad crew.

David Bar Katz and Todd Stashwick are co-writing the script for the Suicide Squad sequel alongside director Gavin O'Connor, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is a followup to the 2016 DC hit that starred Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto and was directed by David Ayer.

Katz is known for his Black List script The Man in the Rockefeller Suit, and has multiple features in development, including Chasing Phil with Robert Downey Jr.'s Team Downey and Warner Bros. He also has comic book experience, performing a rewrite on New Line's Spawn as well as penning the play The History of Invulnerability, which is about the creation of Superman. He also penned a Jason Bateman comedy for Universal about two undercover FBI agents.

Stashwick comes from the acting world and has worked on Fox's Batman prequel Gotham, as well as SyFy's 12 Monkeys. He recently revealed he was working on the Suicide Squad 2 script and describes himself as a lifelong DC fan.

Warner Bros. is eager to move forward with a sequel to Suicide Squad, which may have struggled with critics, but earned $746 million worldwide. Legend of Tarzan's Adam Cozad had previously worked on a script to the sequel. Warner Bros. has multiple projects at various stages of development in the works with Suicide Squad characters, including several that could star Robbie's Harley Quinn and Leto's Joker. No release dates have been set for any of them.

Katz is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Stashwick is repped by APA and Meghan Schumacher Management.