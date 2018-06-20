Supercut of Nearly 300 Movie Dancing Scenes Goes Viral

The seven-minute piece features such overlaid songs as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham! and songs by Tongues and Nena.

That is a lot of moving and shaking.

On Tuesday, a video was posted to Vimeo featuring nearly 300 scenes from movies of characters dancing. It has not even been 24 hours, and the supercut already has more than 1 million views.

There are plenty of recognizable characters and movies in ths supercut, but some not-as-obvious ones, too.

Some of the classics include Jeff Bridges in The Big Lebowski, Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz in The Mask, Tom Cruise in Risky Business and Tropic Thunder, plus moments from Step Up, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Edward Scissorhands, among many, many more.

Watch the video below.

Dancing in Movies from CLS Videos on Vimeo.