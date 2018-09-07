'Superior Spider-Man' Relaunches Doctor Octopus' Comic Book Career As A Spider-Clone

Peter Parker’s villainous alterego is about to return, with the news that Marvel Entertainment will launch a new, ongoing Superior Spider-Man comic book series before the end of the year, once again featuring the former Doctor Octopus as an alternate webhead.

The first Superior Spider-Man series, which ran from 2013 through mid-2014, saw Otto Octavius take over Peter Parker’s body, and attempt to become a more successful — by some metrics, at least; he lacked the great responsibility to go with the great power — version of Spider-Man. Although Parker ultimately regained control of his life, Octavius escaped and, as the result of The Clone Conspiracy comic book series, found a new home for himself in the body of a clone of Parker’s body, complete with superpowers.

The second volume of Superior Spider-Man — to be written by Christos Gage, with art by Mike Hawthorne — sees Octavius, in his new adopted identity Elliot Tolliver — set up life in San Francisco, where he’s a university lecturer and part-time superhero. (There’s something about placing clones of Peter Parker on the opposite side of the country from the original Spider-Man; the recently completed Scarlet Spider comic book series saw a different clone in Las Vegas.)

“This time he's not trying to be a superior Peter Parker — he's trying to be the best possible Otto Octavius,” Gage told Marvel.com. “I can't wait for people to see this new chapter in Otto's journey toward... redemption? Corruption? Triumph? Tragedy? That remains to be seen.”

The new series begins in December.