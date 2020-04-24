'SuperMash,' the Game That Makes Games, Sets Console Launch in May

Unpredictable gameplay scenarios are created by positive and negative "glitches" that alter the mechanics of each Mash generated by the game.

The Mashes can be combined in any order with itself or other genres, and further customized with in-game Dev Cards where players can choose characters, enemies, environments and worlds to control elements of their gameplay experience.

In the larger story mode, players can run a video game shop with retro-hybrids of player-generated titles and play different quests as they interact with customers and stock shelves in the store.

The best or wackiest genre combinations can be shared by players online through codes that are generated from each Mash.

From May 8, SuperMash will be available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and Xbox One and may be purchased from those respective digital stores for $19.99.

For those playing the game on PC, an update will be available through the Epic Games Store with additional JRPG characters and a new tileset for the shoot-em-up genre, among other improvements. All of these will be available to console players upon the game launch.