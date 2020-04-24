HEAT VISION

'SuperMash,' the Game That Makes Games, Sets Console Launch in May

by Trilby Beresford
The title will be available May 8 on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and Xbox One for $19.99.
'SuperMash'   |   Digital Continue
The title will be available May 8 on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and Xbox One for $19.99.

New York-based independent developer Digital Continue on Friday revealed that SuperMash, a single-player video game that makes other video games, is set to release on consoles in May. 

As the brainchild of director Joe Tringali, the title first launched in the Epic Games Store last December. In the game, users can discover and play randomly-generated 2D games (these are called Mashes) from six genres including platformer, JRPG, action-adventure, stealth, shoot-em-up and Metrovania.

Heat Vision breakdown

Unpredictable gameplay scenarios are created by positive and negative "glitches" that alter the mechanics of each Mash generated by the game. 

The Mashes can be combined in any order with itself or other genres, and further customized with in-game Dev Cards where players can choose characters, enemies, environments and worlds to control elements of their gameplay experience.

In the larger story mode, players can run a video game shop with retro-hybrids of player-generated titles and play different quests as they interact with customers and stock shelves in the store.

The best or wackiest genre combinations can be shared by players online through codes that are generated from each Mash.

From May 8, SuperMash will be available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and Xbox One and may be purchased from those respective digital stores for $19.99. 

For those playing the game on PC, an update will be available through the Epic Games Store with additional JRPG characters and a new tileset for the shoot-em-up genre, among other improvements. All of these will be available to console players upon the game launch. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. How a Surprise Punk Rock Gig Prepared George MacKay for 'True History of the Kelly Gang'
    by Brian Davids
  2. 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Sequel in the Works From Paramount, eOne
    by Borys Kit
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Mia Galuppo
  3. by Trilby Beresford
  4. by Ryan Parker
  5. by Ryan Parker
LATEST NEWS
1.
'SuperMash,' the Game That Makes Games, Sets Console Launch in May
by Trilby Beresford
2.
Don't Inject Disinfectants, Lysol Warns as Trump Raises Idea
by the Associated Press
3.
'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels': TV Review
by Daniel Fienberg
4.
How I'm Living Now: Rachael Horovitz, 'Patrick Melrose' Producer
by Chris Gardner
5.
Virus Crisis May Spur More Hollywood Studio Mergers, Analyst Says
by Georg Szalai