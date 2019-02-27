Surprise 'Alien: Isolation' Animated Series Revealed with Trailer

The seven-episode series, based on the 2014 video game of the same name, will be available online Thursday.

While the future of the Alien film franchise remains in the hands of Ridley Scott, the story of the xenomorph killing machines lives on in an unexpected manner, with a new animated series based on the 2014 video game Alien: Isolation announced a day ahead of its release.

Released via IGN, the seven-episode Alien: Isolation series will debut in its entirety with all episodes appearing Feb. 28. The series builds on cutscenes from the 2014 game, adding in new animation and re-workings of game footage, to tell the story of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley, who sets out to discover the truth behind her mother’s disappearance.

The release of the animated Alien: Isolation comes as the Alien franchise celebrates its 40th anniversary — the original movie was released May 25, 1979 — and follows the release earlier this year of Alien: Blackout, a mobile game that also featured Amanda Ripley as the lead character.