'Suspiria' Lands Fall Awards Release Date in Theaters

Luca Guadagnino's remake of the cult Italian horror film stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson and Chole Grace Moretz.

Charting its plans for awards season, Amazon Studios will open filmmaker Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria on Nov. 2.

The remake of the cult Italian horror film stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson and Chloë Grace Moretz. The story is set in a ballet academy where ominous and sadistic forces are at play.

Amazon Studios will self-distribute the film in theaters before it's made available to Amazon Prime members.

In Suspiria, Swinton plays the artistic director of a world-renowned dance company where a young American (Johnson) has arrived to study. Mia Goth and Jessica Harper co-star.

The remake is Gaudagnino's follow up to Call Me by Your Name, the Oscar-nominated film starring Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer.

At CinemaCon last month, Amazon Studios shared exclusive footage of Suspiria showing a gruesome scene in which a young dancer's body is torn apart as she dances.