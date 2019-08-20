Sylvester Stallone Drops Intense New 'Rambo: Last Blood' Trailer
Sylvester Stallone on Tuesday shared a new look at Rambo: Last Blood — and the preview was intense.
The iconic star released the new trailer via Instagram.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
"He did not start it, but he will end it," Stallone wrote in the caption.
Along with all the action, the trailer shows glimpses of parallels from the original Rambo film, 1982's First Blood and 1985's Rambo: First Blood Part II.
The 73-year-old Stallone shows he still has it, showcasing his physique and mastery of those classic Rambo weapons, such as the bow.
Last Blood also stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal and Joaquin Cosio.
The Lionsgate film opens Sept. 20.
Watch the new trailer below.
