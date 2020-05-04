HEAT VISION

Taika Waititi to Direct New 'Star Wars' Film

by Aaron Couch
'1917' writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns will pen the script with Waititi.
Taika Waititi   |   Rachel Luna/Getty Images
Taika Waititi is officially headed to a galaxy far, far away. The filmmaker behind Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit will direct and co-write a new Star Wars movie for theatrical release.

Oscar nominated 1917 writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns will pen the script with Waititi. In January, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Lucasfilm was courting Waititi for a Star Wars film.

No release date has been set for the project, which was announced on StarWars.com to coincide with May the Fourth, the unofficial holiday celebrating all things Star Wars. Waititi, who won a screenwriting Oscar for Jojo Rabbit, has a full schedule. He has already shot the upcoming Searchlight Pictures soccer film Next Goal Wins, and has Ragnarok followup Thor: Love and Thunder due out Feb. 11, 2022 from Marvel Studios. He cut his teeth in the Star Wars world by directing the season one finale of Disney+'s The Mandalorian and voicing the droid IG-11.

 

In addition to the Waititi news, Disney and Lucasfilm also confirmed Monday that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will serve as showrunner for a Disney+ streaming series set in the Star Wars galaxy.

Disney+ has become the home for new Star Wars content for the foreseeable future following December's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which concluded the nine-film saga that began with 1977's Star Wars. Disney has a number of streaming projects in the pipeline, including season two of The Mandalorian due out in October, but the big screen future of Star Wars is less clear.

Disney still has a Dec. 16, 2022 date carved out for an untitled Star Wars feature, though that date was set before the exit of Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss from the Star Wars galaxy. That date had been reserved for a film they were writing. The 2022 date was also set before coronavirus pandemic saw seismic shifts in the Hollywood release calendar that delayed tentpoles for months or years at a time.

In addition to The Mandalorian and Headland's series, Disney+ also has a Diego Luna-led Rogue One prequel in the works, as well as a series centering on Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi in development.

