James Marsden in Talks to Star in Stephen King's 'In the Tall Grass'

Netflix is behind the thriller, based on the 2012 novella King wrote with son Joe Hill.

James Marsden is in talks to star in the Netflix adaptation of thriller In the Tall Grass.

The 2012 novella, written by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill, follows a sister and brother who venture into a vast field of grass in Kansas after hearing a boy's cries for help. The siblings soon discover that there may be no way out.

Splice filmmaker Vincenzo Natali is writing the script and is set to direct. Steve Hoban, Jimmy Miller and M. Riley will produce the film, which is scheduled to go in front of cameras this summer in Toronto.

Marsden, who can currently be seen in the second season of HBO's Westworld, is repped by CAA and Authentic.