'Tank Girl' Returning with a New Publisher This Fall

Now the post-apocalyptic Australian anti-hero (and supporting cast, including kangaroo boyfriend Booga) will be published though Albatross, the publisher set up by Eric Powell to publish his own series The Goon, beginning with the series King Tank Girl by Alan Martin, Hewlett’s partner in creating the character, and artist Brett Parson, who’s previously worked on World-War Tank Girl, The Legend of Tank Girl and Tank Girl Forever.

Talking to ComicBook.com, which broke the news, Powell said, “Alan Martin and Brett Parson have been doing some amazing Tank Girl stuff lately, and Brett just did a run of The Goon for us […] they kind of approached me and were like, 'Hey we're looking for another home for Tank Girl would you be interested?' And, you know, of course I was interested because it fits right in with everything we've been doing. It's a character that I think sets beside all the comics we have very, very nicely.”

Powell also revealed that the announcement of Tank Girl joining Albatross was initially planned for a very specific later date, before events stepped in to change plans.

“So this was supposed to be our big announcement that was launching in July. Our big Comic-Con push,” Powell admitted. “Comic-Con is now canceled and we're scrambling to try to figure out when our releases are actually gonna happen. But, since it's the apocalypse, I thought everybody would like to know that Tank Girl is coming to Albatross Funnybooks.”

King Tank Girl is scheduled to launch in the fall.