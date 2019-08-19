Charles Manson Actor Says Tarantino "Cut Quite a Lot" From 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

"And we did shoot a little more than what’s in the film," he told EW. "He did cut quite a lot out of the film. The stuff I got to do in that was lighter and more of a fun tone..."

Herriman also plays an older, incarcerated Manson in the second season of Netflix's Mindhunter, which dropped over the weekend.

In that series, Herriman has a powerful, lengthy scene as Manson, but he has only a minor scene with minimal dialogue in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Herriman was cagey about what else was shot and then cut by Tarantino.

"With Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it’s hard to talk about in too much detail without referencing another scene that we shot, which I probably shouldn’t talk about," he said. "That may make an appearance at some point and I don’t want to spoil it for people."

He continued, "Certainly, with what I shot in total, the direction was more in line with the tone of the particular scene, which is a more humorous scene than anything I did in Mindhunter."

Herriman also explained that he was cast as Manson for Mindhunter first and then Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"I had mixed feelings about it because I can’t say no to auditioning for Quentin Tarantino, but I also know that it’s highly unlikely that he’s gonna cast the same guy who’s already playing this character," Herriman said. "As it turns out, he didn’t mind."

As for whether he would play Mansion a third time, Herriman says maybe, but it's unlikely.

"Never say never, but I think that would be highly unlikely and probably very stupid of me to be really sitting in concrete, the fact that this is the guy I play," he said. "I joke that maybe the only way you could do that a third time is if it’s in a comedy, but I still don’t think that’s a great idea. I’ve had my fair share of Manson."