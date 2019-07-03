Quentin Tarantino Suggests 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' May Be His Swan Song

“If [Once Upon a Time] is really well received, maybe I won’t go to 10," he said. "Maybe I’ll stop right now! Maybe I’ll stop while I’m ahead. We’ll see.”

He added, “I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road."

Tarantino has been writing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for the past six years; a love-letter to a time in Hollywood (and cinema) that at a young age planted a seed for the filmmaker's dreams and aspirations.

“I’ve kind of spent my whole life researching it,” he told GQ. “I’ve spent my whole life knowing this world. So now I can finally do something with everything that I’ve been filling my brain with for the last 56 years.”

The film marks Pitt's second time working with Tarantino (2009's Inglourious Basterds being the first), and the actor said he believes Tarantino will only direct one more film, if that.

“No, I don’t think he’s bluffing at all,” Pitt told GQ for the same interview. “I think he’s dead serious. And I kind of openly lament that to him, but he understands the math of when he feels like directors start falling off their game.”

Now, that is not to say that the Pulp Fiction creator will be done completely with the entertainment world.

“I see myself writing film books and starting to write theater, so I’ll still be creative. I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies,” he said.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens July 26.