Telltale Games Returns With 'The Wolf Among Us 2'

"The Wolf Among Us is one of the most beloved titles in the Telltale catalog, so we are thrilled to announce that development on Wolf 2 has again started and assure all of the series’ fans that it is in good hands,” said Jamie Ottilie, CEO of LCG Entertainment.

Based on DC's Vertigo Comics' Fables series by Bill Willingham, The Wolf Among Us was a five-episode prequel to the comic books. The series focused on various fairy tale and folklore characters living in a neighborhood in New York City dubbed Fabletown.

The first series ran from 2013-2014, and a sequel was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017. However, due to internal issues at the former Telltale Games studio, the project was put on hold and ultimately canceled.

The original game's directors Nick Herman and Dennis Lenart have returned for the sequel, working as part of a collaboration with their newly-formed studio AdHoc. Writer Pierre Shorette (who is also chief content officer at AdHoc) and stars Adam Harrington and Erin Yvette are also returning, as is composer Jared Emerson-Johnson.

"When the opportunity came up, it was an easy decision from us." said Shorette. "Developing The Wolf Among Us was my first project at Telltale and the start of a creative partnership with Nick and Dennis, so obviously we’re excited to further explore the Fables universe."