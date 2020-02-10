Tenacious D to Release 'Post-Apocalypto' Graphic Novel (Exclusive)

Jack Black will draw and co-write the 180-page book, with bandmate Kyle Gass aboard as co-writer.

Tenacious D — the official Greatest Band in the World, made up of comedians and musicians Jack Black and Kyle Gass — has already conquered multiple media, from television to movies and, of course, music. This fall, that list is about to get longer with the release of the very first Tenacious D graphic novel.

Post-Apocalypto, which shares a title with both a YouTube series and album from 2018, will be entirely hand-drawn by Black, and co-written by Black and Gass. The 180-page full color graphic novel will see the band explore a post-apocalyptic hellscape — unsurprisingly, given the title — and battle all-new forms of evil mutations in the wake of an atomic blast, as well as visit space and the White House, which are almost certainly two different places even in a radioactive future, all in the name of trying to save the world.

The title will be published by Seattle’s Fantagraphics Books, which also plans a streamable read-along audiobook version of the book voiced by Gass and Black themselves and featuring music by the band. In a statement, Tenacious D said, “When we finished this book there was only one publisher we ever really considered. Fantagraphics has been the shining beacon of creativity in comic books for decades. We are thrilled to release our magnum opus with the undisputed greatest and best comic book publisher in the world. Fantagraphics 4 life.” Post-Apcalypto will be released as a $29.99 hardcover in September. Below, some exclusive preview pages from the project.









