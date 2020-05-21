'Tenet' Debuts Time-Bending Trailer on 'Fortnite'

Warner Bros.' new look at the Christopher Nolan tentpole did not feature a release date.

Tenet is back with a new trailer, which made its world debut on Fortnite Thursday. Curiously, the trailer for the Christopher Nolan tentpole did not include a release date. The film has been subject to speculation over whether it will stick to the July 17 date Warner Bros. set for the film, which has been the only summer tentpole not to shift dates amid the coronavirus pandemic. The lack of date on the trailer could set the stage for a move.

In December, Warner Bros. dropped the first trailer for Tenet, but in the five months since, the marketing for the film had gone all but dark as the world adjusted to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw theaters close around the globe and theatrical marketing campaigns shut down. But on Wednesday, Tenet came back to life with a surprise TV spot, followed by the trailer.

