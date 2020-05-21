'Tenet' Debuts Time-Bending Trailer on 'Fortnite'
Tenet is back with a new trailer, which made its world debut on Fortnite Thursday. Curiously, the trailer for the Christopher Nolan tentpole did not include a release date. The film has been subject to speculation over whether it will stick to the July 17 date Warner Bros. set for the film, which has been the only summer tentpole not to shift dates amid the coronavirus pandemic. The lack of date on the trailer could set the stage for a move.
In December, Warner Bros. dropped the first trailer for Tenet, but in the five months since, the marketing for the film had gone all but dark as the world adjusted to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw theaters close around the globe and theatrical marketing campaigns shut down. But on Wednesday, Tenet came back to life with a surprise TV spot, followed by the trailer.
Heat Vision breakdown
Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia and Clémence Poésy.
Social distancing measures will keep theaters less than full, but box office observers note Tenet and Mulan could still be successes, as the lack of product in the marketplace means more theaters will be dedicated to the smaller number of films that are out. That, and U.S. theaters are often only half full even on weekends and that doesn't keep films from being successful.
It was announced during the trailer that Fortnite will host a full-length free screening of one of Nolan's previous film for fans this summer, marking a true merging of blockbuster films and video games. The Tenet trailer marks the most significant piece of film marketing to ever hit Fortnite. In December, the game turned heads when J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm debuted an exclusive scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ahead of the film's release. Since then, Fortnite has delved even more into areas of entertainment outside of gaming. In April, Epic Games’ free-to-play battle royale hit saw rapper Travis Scott appear virtually in the game, performing his new single “Astronomical.” The event drew a record 12 million concurrent views. Meanwhile, DJ Marshmello hosted an in-game concert in February, drawing 10 million concurrent players.
