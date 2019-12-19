First 'Tenet' Trailer Unveils Christopher Nolan's Mysterious Film

John David Washington leads an ensemble cast for the mysterious film.

The first trailer for Christopher Nolan's Tenet has made its way online, giving a taste of the mysterious filmmaker's nexts project. The trailer comes as a prologue for the film is expected to play ahead of select IMAX screenings of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which opens Thursday night.

Little was known about the film ahead of this trailer, other than it had to do with international espionage and was rumored to deal with the time continuum. Some had theorized it could even somehow be connected to Nolan's 2010 movie Inception — if not literally, then at least spiritual. And indeed, the trailer has several nods to that film, from its visual look to its oxygen masks to use of trains.

Nolan unveiled a different teaser theatrically Aug. 1 as a surprise in some IMAX screenings of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. That teaser focuses on John David Washington’s lead character, as he examines a bullet hole in glass. "We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces," Nolan told Entertainment Weekly of Tenet for a piece published this week. "There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made." The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia and Clémence Poésy. Warner Bros. opens Tenet July 17, 2020.