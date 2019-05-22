'Terminator: Dark Fate' Poster Drops Ahead of Trailer

Ahead of Thursday's debut of the teaser trailer for the movie, Paramount Pictures has released the first poster for Terminator: Dark Fate, pushing the return of two figures important to the franchise as the movie’s selling point.

It’s not just that the first Dark Fate poster features a grizzled Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) walking alone towards the viewer, with gun in hand(s) and looking as if she’s ready for a fight (but when hasn’t that been the case?). It's also that the poster's first line reads, “Producer James Cameron returns,” with his name as big as director Tim Miller. Dark Fate, it seems, is well aware of what fans of the franchise are here for.

Otherwise, the poster is tellingly devoid of any new information, preferring to leave that for the forthcoming teaser; Connor is surrounded by almost empty space, meaning that fans get no information about the state of the world in the new movie. The tagline for the poster — “Welcome to the day after Judgment Day” — is similarly lacking any new info, short of a potential dig at the legitimacy of any Terminator movies set after 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

The new poster, and the tweet advertising Thursday’s 6 a.m. PT drop of the Dark Fate teaser, can be seen below. Terminator: Dark Fate is set tp hit theaters Nov. 1.

Welcome to the day after Judgment Day. Check out the official poster for #TerminatorDarkFate. Teaser trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dXeAwYrsAi — Terminator: Dark Fate (@Terminator) May 22, 2019