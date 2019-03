For Junkie XL, there is no fate but what we make for ourselves.

Composer Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, will score Terminator: Dark Fate, the upcoming Terminator sequel that brings series creator James Cameron back as a producer for the first time since 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

The film is from director Tim Miller, who collaborated with Holkenborg on 2016's Deadpool.

"It's great to be working on another project with Tim," Holkenborg said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "The original Terminators were such iconic movies, and having James back as a producer with Tim directing is an amazing dream team. It's going to be a fantastic movie to be part of."

Holkenborg's scoring credits include Mad Max: Fury Road, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Dark Tower, the most recent Tomb Raider movie and Alita: Battle Angel.

Terminator: Dark Fate, from Paramount and Skydance, is the first Terminator film to feature original star Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor since T2. Arnold Schwarzenegger is also back, with series newcomers including Natalia Reyes and Mackenzie Davis.

For Holkenborg fans in the Los Angeles area, the Terminator news comes as he prepares to make a public appearance March 29 at Synthplex, a festival described as celebrating all things synthesizer. He will be joined in conversation by THR contributor Byron Burton in Room ABC at the Burbank Airport Marriott Convention Center.

Terminator: Dark Fate opens Nov. 1.