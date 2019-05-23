First 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Trailer Revives Sarah Connor

There is no fate but what you make.

That message resounds in the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate, the sequel that sees series star Linda Hamilton and series creator James Cameron return for the first time since 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

The film is a followup to T2 and ignores the sequels and reboots that followed over the years. Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning to star, along with franchise newcomers Natalia Reyes and Mackenzie Davis.

Cameron is producing the film with Deadpool filmmaker Tim Miller directing. The first footage screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April and earned a big response, with Hamilton explaining why she decided to come back to the franchise, despite not having done so in the past.

"Only a script, story, cast director like this could bring me back," said Hamilton, calling it "a once or twice in a lifetime event comes along that you can't turn away from." Paramount studio chief described Dark Fate as a “return to the intensity, grit, and spectacle of the movies that first captured our imagination decades ago."

Cameron launched the franchise with 1984's The Terminator, a sci-fi tale that told of Sarah Connor (Hamilton) a woman who is hunted by a killer T-800 (Schwarzenegger) from the future, because her unborn son John will lead humanity in a war against machines. In addition to Judgment Day, films that followed included Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator: Salvation (2009) and Terminator: Genisys (2015). A TV series, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, ran from 2008-09.

Terminator: Dark Fate opens Nov. 1 from Paramount and Skydance.