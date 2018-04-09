'Terminator' Reboot Lands 'Scream Queens' Star Diego Boneta (Exclusive)

Tim Miller is directing the latest human vs. machine story with James Cameron producing with Skydance.

Diego Boneta, who starred in Scream Queens and Rock of Ages, has nabbed a key role in the revival of the Terminator franchise and is in negotiations to join the production.

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are returning to the fold while Blade Runner 2049 actress Mackenzie Davis is one of the new additions to the sci-fi action project from Paramount and Skydance.

Deadpool filmmaker Tim Miller is sitting in the director’s chair while James Cameron producing and involved with the franchise for the first time since 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Hamilton and Schwarzenegger are reprising their iconic roles in some capacity while Davis is playing a soldier-assassin from the future.

Boneta role isn't clear as details are being kept deep in the Cyberdyne vault but he is said to be playing a human in the reboot that last week saw its release date move from July 26, 2019 to Nov. 22, 2019.

Boneta is the Mexican-born actor who made his feature debut with the all-star Tom Cruise musical, Rock of Ages. He is starring in The Titan, a sci-fi thriller with Sam Worthington that just hit Netflix, and next toplinines Luis Miguel, Netflix’s Spanish-language biopic series that tells of the story of one of the biggest singers from Latin America. The series debuts April 23.

