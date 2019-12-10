Thanos Creator Feels "Violated' After Trump Campaign's 'Avengers' Ad
In the climax of Avengers: Endgame, the chief villain Thanos utters the now-famous line "I am inevitable" before snapping his fingers in an attempt to destroy all life in the universe. On Tuesday, that scene took on new meaning when the campaign for President Donald Trump released a video with Thanos replaced by Trump.
Jim Starlin, the comic book writer and artist who created Thanos in 1973, was not amused by the use of his creation in the video.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
"After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer," Starlin said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "How sick is that? These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end."
The Trump video came hours after House Democrats introduced two articles of impeachment against President Trump, and the video showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders disappearing into dust, much like victims of Thanos.
"House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump's re-election is inevitable," a tweet from Trump's campaign read.
Josh Brolin played Thanos in three films, and in Avengers: Infinity War, the villain achieved his goal of killing half of all life in the universe.
Starlin is known for creating the Infinity trilogy in the early '90s, a series of books that helped inspire Infinity War and Endgame.
House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want.— Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019
President Trump's re-election is inevitable. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS
