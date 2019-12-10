Thanos Creator Feels "Violated' After Trump Campaign's 'Avengers' Ad

"After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer," Starlin said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "How sick is that? These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end."

The Trump video came hours after House Democrats introduced two articles of impeachment against President Trump, and the video showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders disappearing into dust, much like victims of Thanos.

"House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump's re-election is inevitable," a tweet from Trump's campaign read.

Josh Brolin played Thanos in three films, and in Avengers: Infinity War, the villain achieved his goal of killing half of all life in the universe.

Starlin is known for creating the Infinity trilogy in the early '90s, a series of books that helped inspire Infinity War and Endgame.