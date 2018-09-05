The Last Will and Testament of Thanos Launches New 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Comic

While the comic book relaunch of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise remains four months off, the writer of the new series has offered a few details about what lies ahead — and it all starts with the aftermath of the death of Thanos.

Writer Donny Cates told Marvel.com that the first storyline in the series would continue plot threads from both the current Infinity Wars series and his recently-concluded Thanos series.

“This [first] arc is called 'Endgame,' and as seen in Thanos Legacy, it begins with the reading of Thanos's last will and testament,” he said. “An artifact that Thanos's brother Eros dug out of his late brother's heart, which very well may spell doom for the entire universe. What horrid secrets are contained inside the will of the titan?!! Find out this January!!”

It should be noted that, although Thanos was killed in Infinity Wars, he’s not actually absent from comics right now. Not only does his ghost haunt Gamora in the Infinity Wars series, but another project of Cates’, the currently-running mini-series Cosmic Ghost Rider, features an alternate Thanos as the result of time-travel shenanigans. Whether or not either of these entities will play into the reading of his will is, at this point, entirely unclear.

Cates also added to the question of the mysterious line-up of the next incarnation of Guardians, as teased via Marvel’s promotional image released the day before. Mentioning the identity of the grouping, he said, “Well, that's a surprise as well. Use the hashtag #WhoAreTheGuardians online and maybe we'll give out some teases as we get closer!”

Guardians of the Galaxy relaunches in January 2019.