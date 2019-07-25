‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ to Shoot in Sydney After 'Shang-Chi' Wraps

Speaking to local media Hemsworth said he is looking forward to filming the next instalment of the Marvel series.

“It’s an interesting feeling after End Game because it was like where do you go from there, but it’s about making great films and to still be a part of the Marvel/Disney family and to be able to make another film is fantastic,” the God of Thunder said.

Thor: Love and Thunder and Shang -Chi, Marvel’s first Asian-centric superhero film, are keys parts of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Casting, release dates and logos for the films were unveiled at Comic Con last week.

Marvel is expected to invest over $178 million into the NSW economy, create up to 2,500 jobs and use the services of around 1,650 local businesses.

Marvel Studios will also work with students at the Australian Film, Television and Radio School (AFTRS), the National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA) and tertiary institutions on the film to offer trainee programs, internships and to target skill shortages.

“Following the recently announced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios is pleased to announce our third tentpole feature to be produced in Australia and follows our highly positive experience from Thor: Ragnarok. Shooting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsand Thor: Love and Thunder back-to-back will provide local crews with sustained, continuous employment opportunities. We will be working with local educational institutions in creating internship opportunities and would like to thank the Federal Arts Minister Paul Fletcher and the New South Wales Arts Minister Don Harwin for their invaluable support”, said Marvel’s Grant.

Harwin added “This announcement means Marvel Studios will be producing films in Sydney for the next few years and follows the recent announcement of a new Australian studio for Industrial Light and Magic, Disney’s famed visual effects and post-production company. NSW is the complete package, offering a spectacular location and skilled technicians that can support the requirements of a major blockbuster film."

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on Nov. 5, 2021 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings slated to release Feb 21, 2021.