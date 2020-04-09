Taika Waititi Offers 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Update with Help from His Friends

Another glimpse of concept art depicted a look at New Asgard, formally the Norwegian village of Tonsberg. Earth and Asgardian architecture has merged together, and a fleet of Viking ships looked ready for Valkyrie command. Waititi and Thompson were mum on Valkyrie’s role in Love and Thunder, but the director did offer some brief commentary on a few other characters fans have been curious about. Waititi admitted that he’s a fan of Beta Ray Bill, but wasn’t sure if he would appear in the film, though he later mentioned that he was on the fifth or sixth draft of the script. He confirmed that Silver Surfer will not be in the film, but wouldn’t comment on who Christian Bale was portraying. Similarly, his lips were sealed on whether Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, set for his own Disney+ show, will show up in the film.

In terms of the direction of Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi told Thompson that it was ten times bigger than Ragnarok and it felt like the film that was just a list of things a ten year-old would ask for and he’d said yes to everything. One of those high-concept ideas born of juvenile cool is space sharks, known in Marvel Comics as Starsharks. While these aliens, created by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum, first appeared in Uncanny X-Men No. 162 (1982), they were feature prominently in Jason Aaron’s Thor run, which is said to be Love and Thunder’s primary influence. In Aaron’s run, Thor not only rode a Starshark, but used one as a hammer in a battle against his future selves, and the God-Butcher, Gorr. Is it possible that along with Jane Foster’s Thor, we’ll also see a future version of Thor, one who has accepted the mantle of the All-Father? Waititi didn’t say much about Thor’s appearance in the upcoming film, but did say that “Fat Thor” seemed like something that was done and over. But if Hemsworth doesn’t want to step too far away from prosthetics just yet, Old Thor seems like a viable possibility. Starsharks, Valkyrie, Multiple Thors, and more insanity will be before our eyes when Thor: Love and Thunder crashes into theaters on Feb. 18, 2022.