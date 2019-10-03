Tiffany Boone Joins George Clooney's 'Good Morning, Midnight' Adaptation

Boone joins actors Felicity Jones and Kyle Chandler, who have been announced already. Also coming on board is newcomer Caoilinn Springall.

The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith adapted the screenplay. Clooney will produce via his Smokehouse Pictures banner with Grant Heslov, alongside Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment.

The as-yet-untitled film is set to begin production in October.

Boone, who is repped by ICM and LINK, stars in Showtime series The Chi. Next up, she is set for the Jordan Peele-produced Amazon series The Hunt.