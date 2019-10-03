HEAT VISION

Tiffany Boone Joins George Clooney's 'Good Morning, Midnight' Adaptation

by Mia Galuppo
Newcomer Caoilinn Springall will also join the cast that includes Felicity Jones and Kyle Chandler.
Tiffany Boone   |   Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
Tiffany Boone has joined George Clooney's sci-fi Netflix feature based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight.

Clooney will direct and star in the feature adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton's postapocalyptic narrative that follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, and the Aether spacecraft trying to return home to Earth as Augustine races to make contact with the ship's crew.

Boone joins actors Felicity Jones and Kyle Chandler, who have been announced already. Also coming on board is newcomer Caoilinn Springall.

The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith adapted the screenplay. Clooney will produce via his Smokehouse Pictures banner with Grant Heslov, alongside Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment.

The as-yet-untitled film is set to begin production in October.

Boone, who is repped by ICM and LINK, stars in Showtime series The Chi. Next up, she is set for the Jordan Peele-produced Amazon series The Hunt.  

