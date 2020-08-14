Tig Notaro to Replace Chris D'Elia in Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' (Exclusive)

The movie, which has an all-star international cast led by Dave Bautista, wrapped principal photography late last year and had been in post-production when the pandemic hit American shores, prompting a lockdown in Hollywood. Snyder, who co-wrote and directed the movie, worked with post houses to keep the process going.

The movie will now undergo a quick round of reshoots to incorporate Notaro’s role. Due to actors being already dispersed post-filming and due to pandemic restrictions, the incorporation will be a combination of techniques, from actually reshooting scenes opposite an acting partner to using green screen and CG technology to blend her in.

Dead takes place after a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, centering on a group of mercenaries who take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win are also in the cast.

Snyder is producing the movie along with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller via the trio's Stone Quarry banner.

Sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against D’Elia in June, allegations the comedian has denied. In the aftermath, he was dropped by his agency and plans for an unscripted show were scrapped by Netflix.

Notaro, a cancer survivor who is known for mining her own life in her observational material, wrote, produced, and starred in the critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical Amazon series One Mississippi, which she co-created with Diablo Cody. Her sophomore comedy album release Live was the number one selling comedy album of 2012 and nominated for a Grammy Award. The multi-hypenate has also released stand-up specials, including Happy To Be Here on Netflix and Boyish Girl Interrupted on HBO, which was nominated for a Grammy Award and an Emmy Award.

As an actress, she recently appeared in Noah Hawley’s 2019 Natalie Portman drama, Lucy in the Sky, and Paramount’s Instant Family.

Notaro is repped by ICM Partners.