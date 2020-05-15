HEAT VISION

Timothy Olyphant Joins 'The Mandalorian' (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit
The 'Justified' actor will appear on the Disney+ show’s second season.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The 'Justified' actor will appear on the Disney+ show’s second season.

Timothy Olyphant is the latest actor to be captured by The Mandalorian.

Olyphant, who most recently starred on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, will appear in season two of the Disney+ Star Wars series, multiple sources tell Heat Vision.

Heat Vision breakdown

It is unknown whether the actor will play a new character or a returning favorite in a new guise.

Mandalorian has finished shooting under a veil of secrecy, but certain actors} names have leaked out. Terminator star Michael Biehn will be involved in the new season, while The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Temuera Morrison has returned to the Star Wars galaxy and is playing fan favorite Boba Fett (or at least someone under that familiar suit).

Lucasfilm and Disney had no comment.

Mandalorian season two is slated to bow in October on Disney+. Directors such as Alita: Battle Angel’s Robert Rodriguez and Ant-Man’s Peyton Reed have joined returning director Dave Filloni and show creator Jon Favreau, who also is directing an episode.

Olyphant seems like a good fit for the gunslinging worlds in which the Mandalorian jetpacks around. The actor gained a following for playing a sheriff in HBO’s revered Western Deadwood and a tough lawman on Justified, an FX series that ran six seasons.

He is repped by UTA.

