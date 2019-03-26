Titan Comics to Republish Bill Sienkiewicz's 'Santa: My Life & Times'

The new edition will bring the book back into print for the first time in two decades.

Sure, it’s the beginning of spring right now and the weather is just getting a little better around the country, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to think about this Fall — or, really, a certain gentleman who appears every Winter without fail. Later this year, Titan Comics will be bringing a Christmas classic back to print, with a new edition of Santa: My Life & Times, illustrated by beloved comic book artist Bill Sienkiewicz (New Mutants, Elektra Assassin).

The book, written by Jared Green, was first published by Avon Books in 1998 and is written as an autobiography of Kris Kringle, as he explains his origins and earliest days as Father Christmas, going from his childhood all the way through to his Christmas Eve traditional flight around the world to deliver toys.

“It really is an incredible experience to able to work on this wonderful book,” said Titan editor David Leach about the new edition. “The artwork is simply stunning and the story so magical that it makes you feel Christmassy regardless of the season. The legend of Santa Claus is universal, but not so his life story. This autobiography, beautifully illustrated by comic book legend Bill Sienkiewicz as told to Jared Green, gives us the opportunity to experience the wonder of Christmas in a whole new way.”

The new edition of Santa: My Life & Times will be released in September, ahead of the holiday season. Below, examples of Sienkiewicz’s artwork from the opening spreads of the book.