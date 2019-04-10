Titan Comics Unveils First Covers For 'Blade Runner 2019' Series (Exclusive)

The 12-issue run will be co-written by 'Blade Runner 2049' screenwriter Michael Green and launch this summer.

For fans of the Blade Runner franchise, April 10 has special significance: It’s the day of Leon Kowalski’s inception. (Casual viewers may remember Leon as the replicant who kills the Blade Runner giving him a Voight-Kampff test at the start of the movie.)

To celebrate the anniversary of Leon’s creation, Titan Comics and Alcon Entertainment has a special present: The first covers to the upcoming comic book series Blade Runner 2019.

Co-written by Blade Runner 2049 screenwriter Michael Green and longterm collaborator Mike Johnson (IDW’s Star Trek comic book series), the 12-issue series will be set in the neo-noir Los Angeles seen in Ridley Scott’s original 1982 Blade Runner movie, where veteran Blade Runner Ash has a new case — tracking down a billionaire’s wife and child, seemingly kidnapped by a group of Replicants.

Blade Runner 2019 is the first in a series of comics and graphic novels set in the continuity of the movie series, announced last year. The series will be illustrated by Andres Guinaldo, who provides the cover artwork seen above. Additional covers for the first issue will come from Syd Mead, Artgerm, and John Royle, as can be seen below. (All covers are not final artwork, according to the publisher.)

The series will launch this July. Happy birthday, Leon.