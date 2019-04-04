Tobey Maguire Doesn't Rule Out Playing Another Superhero

He also said he likes the actors who played Peter Parker/Spider-Man after him, although he has not seen all of their movies as the iconic Marvel character.

Tobey Maguire is not shutting the door on playing a superhero once more. The star of the blockbuster 2000's Spider-Man franchise recently told The Hollywood Reporter that anything is possible, although he hasn't appeared on the big screen since 2014.

"I just don't really have an 'I would or wouldn't do' mindset," he said during an interview highlighting his Material Pictures production banner. "I'll just do whatever. … Whatever it is that comes that I feel called to, that may or may not fit in any kind of box."

"What I've seen, I've appreciated," he said. "I like both of the actors (Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland) a ton. I think they're both super talented. I would just sayI appreciated them and I like the actors, I like the choices."

Maguire played Peter Parker/Spider-Man for three films, first in 2002, again in 2004 and concluded his run in 2007. The Maguire superhero films were directed by Sam Raimi.

The first two films were a critical and box office success. The third got mixed reviews but still performed strongly in the box office. After Maguire hung up his web-shooters, Garfield took over the role in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its sequel (2014). Then, Holland was cast, initially playing the role in a featured spot in Captain America: Civil War (2016) before his own standalone, 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and played the role again in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

Holland will reprise the role once more in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, in theaters July 5.