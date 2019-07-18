Tom Cruise Surprises Comic-Con With 'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer
Tom Cruise brought Comic-Con to a roar Thursday with a surprise appearance to tout Top Gun: Maverick. Cruise showed up during Paramount and Skydance's Terminator: Dark Fate presentation.
"For 34 years you guys have been very patient with me and I felt it was my responsibility for me to deliver for you," said Cruise after being introduced by Conan O'Brien. Cruise talked about filming the 1986 original in San Diego, adding that the the infamous barroom singing scene was filmed in a restaurant, Kansas City Barbeque, that is near the San Diego convention center.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The trailer opens with Cruise's Maverick returning to the cockpit, speeding over salt flats, as voice over that says: "Despite your best efforts you refuse to die." The spot sees Maverick and other pilots taking off from carriers, and tumbling over mountains and oceans.
"Everything you see in this film is very real," said Cruise of the film's airborne scenes and stunts to the Hall H crowd.
Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 film that made Cruise a global star, also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm and original Top Gun actor Val Kilmer. The film is set in the present day — but has the feel of the '80s project from late filmmaker Tony Scott. It follows fighter pilots as they deal with drone tech making their old style of flying obsolete.
Cruise made his first appearance at Comic-Con in 2013 to promote Edge of Tomorrow alongside Emily Blunt, and hadn't been back since until now.
Jerry Bruckheimer is producing Maverick, along with Skydance's David Ellison and Cruise.
Top Gun: Maverick opens June 26, 2020. Watch the trailer above.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
Daily Newsletters are on their way!
Love THR?
Sign up for some of our other newsletters.VIEW
-
July 18, 2019 2:54pm PTby Patrick Shanley
-
July 18, 2019 2:43pm PTby Carolyn Giardina
-
July 18, 2019 12:05pm PT
-
July 18, 2019 11:47am PT
-
-
July 18, 2019 11:10am PT
-
July 18, 2019 9:30am PT