Tom Cruise Surprises Comic-Con With 'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer

The trailer opens with Cruise's Maverick returning to the cockpit, speeding over salt flats, as voice over that says: "Despite your best efforts you refuse to die." The spot sees Maverick and other pilots taking off from carriers, and tumbling over mountains and oceans.

"Everything you see in this film is very real," said Cruise of the film's airborne scenes and stunts to the Hall H crowd.

Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 film that made Cruise a global star, also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm and original Top Gun actor Val Kilmer. The film is set in the present day — but has the feel of the '80s project from late filmmaker Tony Scott. It follows fighter pilots as they deal with drone tech making their old style of flying obsolete.

Cruise made his first appearance at Comic-Con in 2013 to promote Edge of Tomorrow alongside Emily Blunt, and hadn't been back since until now.

Jerry Bruckheimer is producing Maverick, along with Skydance's David Ellison and Cruise.

Top Gun: Maverick opens June 26, 2020. Watch the trailer above.