Tom Cruise Tweets Teaser Picture as 'Top Gun 2' Starts Production

The actor is set to return to one of his most famous roles in the sequel 'Maverick' which will open July 12, 2019.

Tom Cruise is kicking the tires and lighting the fires on Paramount's Top Gun sequel Maverick.

The star tweeted a picture on day 1 of production on the highly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick, to give the film it's full name. The throwback picture shows Cruise's iconic character looking at his F-14A Tomcat, with the words "Feel the need" emblazoned over it, an allusion to one of the most famous lines from the original film.

With a story set in the current time and dealing with very modern warfare, Maverick follows fighter pilots as they grapple with drone tech that is making their old style of flying obsolete. Cruise will reprise his character Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski will direct the sequel to the 1986 hit that made Cruise a global star. Kosinski has experience bringing beloved '80s IP back to the big screen, having helmed 2010's Tron: Legacy. Legendary German composer Harold Faltermeyer, who created the memorable synth score of Top Gun, is also returning to the production.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the Tony Scott-directed original, will return to produce the sequel, along with Skydance's David Ellison and Cruise.

Top Gun: Maverick is slated to hit theaters on July 12, 2019. Cruise's next film Mission: Impossible - Fallout is released on July 27.