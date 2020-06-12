Tom Hanks' 'Bios' Delays Release in Theaters to Spring 2021
Thursday saw a slew of release date changes for Hollywood movies, including the announcement that Bios, starring Tom Hanks, is relocating its release from Oct. 2, 2020 to April 16, 2021.
The shift was announced by Universal Pictures hours after Warner Bros. announced it is pushing Wonder Woman 1984 from Aug. 14 to Oct. 2 — Bios' old date.
Heat Vision breakdown
Bios stars Tom Hanks as a man who is determined ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. He stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear.
Bios is directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, True Detective), from an original screenplay by Craig Luck. Samira Wiley, who earned an Emmy for her work in Hulu's Handmaid's Tale, co-stars.
Universal is distributing Bios per its deal with Amblin.
- Pamela McClintock
- @PamelaDayM
