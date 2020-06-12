Tom Hanks' 'Bios' Delays Release in Theaters to Spring 2021

Bios stars Tom Hanks as a man who is determined ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. He stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear.

Bios is directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, True Detective), from an original screenplay by Craig Luck. Samira Wiley, who earned an Emmy for her work in Hulu's Handmaid's Tale, co-stars.

Universal is distributing Bios per its deal with Amblin.