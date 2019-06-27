Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal Apparently Went to 'Spider-Man' Premiere as the 'Roxbury Guys'

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland at 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' premiere; a scene from 'A Night at the Roxbury'

Reviews for the first Marvel movie since 'Avengers: Endgame' began to appear Thursday morning.

Cue the head bobs.

It sure seems like Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal attended the Hollywood premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home as another famous duo: the "Roxbury Guys."

At first, social media users were a little thrown off by Gyllenhaal rocking a chain, but when photos of the Far From Home stars popped up next to the Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan Saturday Night Live characters, it all clicked.

For his fifth time now, Holland plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Gyllenhaal plays Mysterio in the first Marvel movie since the epic Avengers: Endgame.

Reviews for Far From Home began to drop Thursday morning, and, so far, the film has a score above 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Far From Home, which will hit theaters July 2, is tracking for a bow in the $150 million to $160 million range at the North American box office over its Tuesday through Sunday run.

In addition to the SNL sketches, Ferrell and Kattan brought their characters to the 1998 film A Night at the Roxbury.