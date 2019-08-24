Tom Holland Surprises D23 Days After 'Spider-Man' Divorce

D23 comes days after news broke that Sony and Disney were splitting on future Spider-Man movies. The move instantly sparked the hashtag #SaveSpiderMan, with Disney fans tweeting their displeasure over the split. At D23 Saturday, several fans could be heard chanting "Save Spider-Man" briefly after Holland took the stage.

"It's so good to be at D23. It's the best day of the year," Holland said.

In 2017, Holland and Pratt took the stage to promote Avengers: Infinity War, in which Pratt played Guardians of the Galaxy character Star-Lord.

"Last time we here, we were space buddies fighting on Titan. Now we're elf buddies, fighting in L.A.," said Holland.

In Onward, the pair play two teenage elf brothers who embark on a quest to find the last remaining magic in the world in the hopes of spending time with their dead father.

Sony, which controls the film rights to Spider-Man, struck a landmark deal with Marvel Studios in 2015 that allowed the character to appear in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and also called for Marvel to produce Spider-Man films for Sony. The deal has ended after Marvel and its parent company, Disney, requested a bigger piece of Spider-Man movies going forward, a suggestion which Sony turned down in preference for an extension of the existing agreement, which sees Marvel receiving a modest five percent of first-dollar gross, as well as all merchandising revenue.

On Tuesday, Sony blamed the breakdown on Disney in a statement, suggesting that Feige's new duties made him too busy to continue producing for Sony.

“We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him — including all their newly added Marvel properties — do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own,” read the statement in part. “Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”