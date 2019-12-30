HEAT VISION

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Losing Director Travis Knight

by Aaron Couch
Holland and Mark Wahlberg remain attached to the film.
Travis Knight; Tom Holland   |   John Lamparski/WireImage; Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Holland and Mark Wahlberg remain attached to the film.

Uncharted is losing yet another director, with filmmaker Travis Knight likely exiting the video game adaptation. Knight, who made his directorial debut with last year's Bumblebee, would join a growing list of filmmakers to come and go on the project, including Shawn Levy and 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg.

Insiders blame scheduling issues for Knight's exit. Star Tom Holland will play Spider-Man in a Sony film due out July 16, 2021 — and the production of that movie may push Uncharted back from its current Dec. 18, 2020 date. Knight is unlikely to stick around.

Heat Vision breakdown

Stars Holland and Mark Wahlberg are still attached to star Uncharted, based on the video game series that centers on adventurer and treasure hunter Nathan Drake. The last numbered entry in the series, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, broke sales records when it launched in 2016 on the PlayStation 4, selling more than 15 million copies worldwide.

Holland is playing Drake, while Wahlberg will play a man called Sully, Drake’s closest friend who bails him out of trouble.

Rafe Judkins and duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote the most recent script. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment. Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing for Arad Productions. PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan are executive producing.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Star Wars' and the Fate of Toxic Men
    by Rosie Knight
  2. Marvel to Team Avengers and Fantastic Four in 'Empyre' Comic
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Brian Davids
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Richard Newby
  5. by Erik Hayden
LATEST NEWS
1.
Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Losing Director Travis Knight
by Aaron Couch
2.
Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 in 4 Decades
by Gary Trust, Billboard
3.
Obama Names Lizzo, Beyonce and Lil Nas X Hits as Favorite Songs of 2019
by Katherine Schaffstall
4.
Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: What Was the Biggest Gaming Moment of 2019?
by THR Staff
5.
Neil Innes, Rutles Singer-Songwriter and Monty Python Collaborator, Dies at 75
by Marc Schneider, Billboard