Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Losing Director Travis Knight
Uncharted is losing yet another director, with filmmaker Travis Knight likely exiting the video game adaptation. Knight, who made his directorial debut with last year's Bumblebee, would join a growing list of filmmakers to come and go on the project, including Shawn Levy and 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg.
Insiders blame scheduling issues for Knight's exit. Star Tom Holland will play Spider-Man in a Sony film due out July 16, 2021 — and the production of that movie may push Uncharted back from its current Dec. 18, 2020 date. Knight is unlikely to stick around.
Heat Vision breakdown
Stars Holland and Mark Wahlberg are still attached to star Uncharted, based on the video game series that centers on adventurer and treasure hunter Nathan Drake. The last numbered entry in the series, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, broke sales records when it launched in 2016 on the PlayStation 4, selling more than 15 million copies worldwide.
Holland is playing Drake, while Wahlberg will play a man called Sully, Drake’s closest friend who bails him out of trouble.
Rafe Judkins and duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote the most recent script. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment. Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing for Arad Productions. PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan are executive producing.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Rosie Knight
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Richard Newby
-