Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Losing Director Travis Knight

Uncharted is losing yet another director, with filmmaker Travis Knight likely exiting the video game adaptation. Knight, who made his directorial debut with last year's Bumblebee, would join a growing list of filmmakers to come and go on the project, including Shawn Levy and 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg.

Insiders blame scheduling issues for Knight's exit. Star Tom Holland will play Spider-Man in a Sony film due out July 16, 2021 — and the production of that movie may push Uncharted back from its current Dec. 18, 2020 date. Knight is unlikely to stick around.

