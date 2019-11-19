Tom Lyle, Comic Book Artist Known for 'Robin' and 'Spider-Man,' Dies at 66

From there, he moved to Marvel, where he worked on a number of Spider-Man projects for a number of years, including designing the Scarlet Spider costume for use during the infamous “Clone Saga” storyline. During his tenure at Marvel, he also worked on a Punisher series, as well as Iron Man, X-Men and Warlock comics, the latter being a four-issue series that he also wrote.

In 2005, Lyle became a professor, teaching sequential art at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, where he also served as internship coordinator for a number of years.

Lyle's death was noted by many fellow creators on social media. He is survived by his wife, Sue.

My dear friend, mentor, professor, and father figure #TomLyle passed away peacefully this morning. Services are still being finalized, but the tentative plan is a funeral this Saturday in Savannah. I'll update when I have specific details. pic.twitter.com/oGntJP77Lq — Phillip Sevy - Triage on sale now! (@phillipsevy) November 19, 2019

I can't believe Tom Lyle is gone. He was such an incredible and kind man. He pushed me to see my worth and importance as an artist. I'm so honored I was able to have him as a professor and friend for so many years. Rest easy. Thank you, Tom. — Paulina Ganucheau (@PlinaGanucheau) November 19, 2019

Tom Lyle has caught the last train out. We are all the poorer for his departure. He drew comics, taught at SCAD, and was a good artist and, by all accounts, a good teacher. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sue, and those he leaves behind. Thanks for everything, Tom. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/KgyJlX1izh — Walter Simonson (@WalterSimonson) November 19, 2019