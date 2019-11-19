HEAT VISION

Tom Lyle, Comic Book Artist Known for 'Robin' and 'Spider-Man,' Dies at 66

by Graeme McMillan
The co-creator of DC's 'Starman' and designer of Marvel's Scarlet Spider had served as a professor at the Savannah College of Art and Design.
Tom Lyle/Marvel Entertainment
The co-creator of DC's 'Starman' and designer of Marvel's Scarlet Spider had served as a professor at the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Comic book artist Tom Lyle, known for his work on the Spider-Man and Batman franchises through the 1990s, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. He was 66. Lyle underwent surgery early last month to remove a blood clot in his brain following an aneurysm the month prior. He had fallen into a coma, with plans being made for long-term care as of mid-October, per a public update from a friend.

Lyle made his mainstream comic book debut in late 1988 as the co-creator of DC’s Starman series with writer Roger Stern, but it was his work on the 1991 Robin miniseries — and the two sequels, 1992’s Robin II: The Joker’s Wild and 1993’s Robin III: Cry of the Huntress, all three written by Chuck Dixon — that transformed him into a fan-favorite artist.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

From there, he moved to Marvel, where he worked on a number of Spider-Man projects for a number of years, including designing the Scarlet Spider costume for use during the infamous “Clone Saga” storyline. During his tenure at Marvel, he also worked on a Punisher series, as well as Iron Man, X-Men and Warlock comics, the latter being a four-issue series that he also wrote.

In 2005, Lyle became a professor, teaching sequential art at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, where he also served as internship coordinator for a number of years.

Lyle's death was noted by many fellow creators on social media. He is survived by his wife, Sue.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. White House Horror Movie in the Works From 'Don't Breathe' Filmmaker
    by Borys Kit
  2. The Game Awards Reveals Full List of Nominees
    by Patrick Shanley
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Phil Pirrello
  5. by Aaron Couch
LATEST NEWS
1.
Television Director Diversity Reaches New High, DGA Study Finds
by Jonathan Handel
2.
Leah Remini to be Honored at IDA Doc Awards
by Hilary Lewis
3.
San Francisco Film Fest: Chinonye Chukwu, Marielle Heller and Lulu Wang Tapped for Honors
by Scott Feinberg
4.
Tom Lyle, Comic Book Artist Known for 'Robin' and 'Spider-Man,' Dies at 66
by Graeme McMillan
5.
TV Ratings: 'Little Mermaid Live' Gets Strong 7-Day Boost
by Rick Porter