Tom Lyle, Comic Book Artist Known for 'Robin' and 'Spider-Man,' Dies at 66
Comic book artist Tom Lyle, known for his work on the Spider-Man and Batman franchises through the 1990s, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. He was 66. Lyle underwent surgery early last month to remove a blood clot in his brain following an aneurysm the month prior. He had fallen into a coma, with plans being made for long-term care as of mid-October, per a public update from a friend.
Lyle made his mainstream comic book debut in late 1988 as the co-creator of DC’s Starman series with writer Roger Stern, but it was his work on the 1991 Robin miniseries — and the two sequels, 1992’s Robin II: The Joker’s Wild and 1993’s Robin III: Cry of the Huntress, all three written by Chuck Dixon — that transformed him into a fan-favorite artist.
From there, he moved to Marvel, where he worked on a number of Spider-Man projects for a number of years, including designing the Scarlet Spider costume for use during the infamous “Clone Saga” storyline. During his tenure at Marvel, he also worked on a Punisher series, as well as Iron Man, X-Men and Warlock comics, the latter being a four-issue series that he also wrote.
In 2005, Lyle became a professor, teaching sequential art at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, where he also served as internship coordinator for a number of years.
Lyle's death was noted by many fellow creators on social media. He is survived by his wife, Sue.
My dear friend, mentor, professor, and father figure #TomLyle passed away peacefully this morning. Services are still being finalized, but the tentative plan is a funeral this Saturday in Savannah. I'll update when I have specific details. pic.twitter.com/oGntJP77Lq— Phillip Sevy - Triage on sale now! (@phillipsevy) November 19, 2019
I can't believe Tom Lyle is gone. He was such an incredible and kind man. He pushed me to see my worth and importance as an artist. I'm so honored I was able to have him as a professor and friend for so many years. Rest easy. Thank you, Tom.— Paulina Ganucheau (@PlinaGanucheau) November 19, 2019
Tom Lyle has caught the last train out. We are all the poorer for his departure. He drew comics, taught at SCAD, and was a good artist and, by all accounts, a good teacher. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sue, and those he leaves behind. Thanks for everything, Tom. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/KgyJlX1izh— Walter Simonson (@WalterSimonson) November 19, 2019
So very sorry to hear of my buddy Tom Lyle's passing. I was fortunate enough to get to know him during his time at both DC and Marvel and we had some great fun. He also happened to be a huge Vikings fan and it was my pleasure to treat him to a game a few years back. RIP, pal.— Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) November 19, 2019
