'Tomb Raider', 'Final Fantasy VII' Inducted Into Video Game Hall of Fame

The fourth class of inductees have been revealed by the Video Game Hall of Fame and they include heroes of the gridiron, a globetrotting explorer, a 1960s space shooter and one of the most heralded RPGs of all time.

1990's John Madden Football, 1996's Tomb Raider, 1962's Spacewar! and 1997's Final Fantasy VII were this year's honorees. Both Tomb Raider and FFVII were on last year's ballot, losing out to Street Fighter II, Halo: Combat Evolved, Donkey Kong and Pokemon Red and Green.

This year's inductees offer an eclectic mix of genres, from sports titles to classic archetypes that helped launch the early days of gaming. John Madden Football launched a franchise of yearly sports games that has sold over 100 million copies in its lifetime and is still going strong today.

Spacewar!, created by Steve “Slug” Russell and others while at MIT on a PDP-1 minicomputer, was not a commercial release, but inspired the first mass-market arcade video game from Atari founder Nolan Bushnell, Computer Space.

Before Lara Croft was a household name, she made her debut in Tomb Raider for the Sony Playstation. The action-adventure game was lauded for its 3D visuals and gameplay and solidified its female protagonist (a rarity at the time) as a gaming icon. The series has sold more than 58 million copies worldwide and has inspired three films, with Angelina Jolie stepping into the role of Croft in the early 2000s and Alicia Vikander donning the boots this year.

Final Fantasy VII is widely regarded as one of the greatest games of all time. As the name implies, it was the seventh in a long-running series of RPG games from Japan, but FFVII was the first to utilize 3D graphics and moved the series forward in a huge way, resonating instantly with North American audiences. The game sold more than 10 million copies, making it the second most popular game for the Playstation.

Founded in 2015, the World Video Game Hall of Fame was established to honor the games across multiple platforms — arcade, console, computer, handheld, mobile — that have made a lasting impression on the gaming community and pop culture. Final selections to the Hall are made on the advice of journalists and scholars.

Past inductees include Nintendo's 1985 platformer Super Mario Bros., Blizzard Entertainment's 2004 MMORPG World of Warcraft, 1975's Pong, 1971's educational computer game The Oregon Trail, and the 1984 Russian puzzle game Tetris, among others.

Anyone can nominate a game using the nomination form on the Hall's website.