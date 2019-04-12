'Tomb Raider' Sequel Finds Writer

GK Films will return to produce.

Lara Croft is gearing up for a second round.

Free Fire writer Amy Jump has been tapped to pen a sequel to 2018's Tomb Raider.

The MGM franchise reboot starring Alicia Vikander, which was directed by Roar Uthaug and penned by Captain Marvel's Geneva Robertson-Dworet, earned over $270 million at the global box office.

Jump often works with longtime collaborator, director Ben Wheatley. Along with the Armie Hammer-fronted shoot-'em-up, she's also penned High-Rise, Kill List and Sightseers.

She is repped by WME and the U.K.'s Independent.